Volumes spurt at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Asahi India Glass Ltd notched up volume of 10.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39806 shares

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Valiant Organics Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 March 2021.

Asahi India Glass Ltd notched up volume of 10.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39806 shares. The stock rose 10.11% to Rs.326.65. Volumes stood at 75163 shares in the last session.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd recorded volume of 8.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.72% to Rs.516.05. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 9.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.04% to Rs.909.50. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Valiant Organics Ltd clocked volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30508 shares. The stock gained 13.10% to Rs.1,297.00. Volumes stood at 56039 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 10.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.74 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.99% to Rs.286.40. Volumes stood at 3.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)