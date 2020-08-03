Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 69.30% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income decline 1.57% to Rs 236.65 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank declined 69.30% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 1.57% to Rs 236.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 240.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income236.65240.43 -2 OPM %51.4363.99 -PBDT6.0919.84 -69 PBT6.0919.84 -69 NP6.0919.84 -69
