JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gopala Polyplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 69.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income decline 1.57% to Rs 236.65 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank declined 69.30% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 1.57% to Rs 236.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 240.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income236.65240.43 -2 OPM %51.4363.99 -PBDT6.0919.84 -69 PBT6.0919.84 -69 NP6.0919.84 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 18:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU