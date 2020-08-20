Kennametal India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.76% to Rs 95.60 crore

Net loss of Kennametal India reported to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.76% to Rs 95.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 231.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.50% to Rs 33.90 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.40 crore during the previous year ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.41% to Rs 705.00 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 945.20 crore during the previous year ended June 2019.

95.60231.80705.00945.20-13.2811.7810.0615.36-4.1032.4081.60155.20-13.7025.4047.20127.20-9.5017.6033.9090.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)