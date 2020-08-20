Cosmo Films consolidated net profit rises 69.15% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.04% to Rs 481.29 croreNet profit of Cosmo Films rose 69.15% to Rs 46.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.04% to Rs 481.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 541.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales481.29541.02 -11 OPM %18.0910.57 -PBDT80.4849.95 61 PBT66.3936.64 81 NP46.9927.78 69
