India Records All Time High Export Of Coir And Coir Products

The export, of coir and coir products from India worth Rs. 2757.90 crore for the year 2019-20, registering an all-time high record, which is around Rs. 30 crore higher than that of the last year i.e. 2018-19 which stood at Rs. 2728.04 crore. 9,88,996 MT of coir and coir products were exported during the year 2019-20 from the country as against 964046 MT exported during the preceding year. While the exports of coir pith, tufted mats, coir Geo-textiles, coir rugs and carpets, coir other sorts, coir rope and power-loom mats registered growth both in terms of quantity and value.

The products like hand-loom mats, coir yarn, rubberized coir and power-loom matting showed decline in terms of quantity and increase in terms of value. Coir pith with export earnings of Rs. 1349.63 crore constituted 49% of the total export of coir products from the country. Coir fibre with an export of Rs. 498.43 crore constituted to 18% of the total exports. The value added items put together constituted 33% of the total exports.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)