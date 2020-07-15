JUST IN
Business Standard

India Records All Time High Export Of Coir And Coir Products

Capital Market 

The export, of coir and coir products from India worth Rs. 2757.90 crore for the year 2019-20, registering an all-time high record, which is around Rs. 30 crore higher than that of the last year i.e. 2018-19 which stood at Rs. 2728.04 crore. 9,88,996 MT of coir and coir products were exported during the year 2019-20 from the country as against 964046 MT exported during the preceding year. While the exports of coir pith, tufted mats, coir Geo-textiles, coir rugs and carpets, coir other sorts, coir rope and power-loom mats registered growth both in terms of quantity and value.

The products like hand-loom mats, coir yarn, rubberized coir and power-loom matting showed decline in terms of quantity and increase in terms of value. Coir pith with export earnings of Rs. 1349.63 crore constituted 49% of the total export of coir products from the country. Coir fibre with an export of Rs. 498.43 crore constituted to 18% of the total exports. The value added items put together constituted 33% of the total exports.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 15:31 IST

