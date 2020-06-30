Dhruva Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Dhruva Capital Services remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.05 0 0.210.22 -5 OPM %40.0020.00 -23.8122.73 - PBDT0.020.02 0 0.070.06 17 PBT0.010.01 0 0.030.02 50 NP0.010.01 0 0.030.02 50

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 17:44 IST

