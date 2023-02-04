Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 468.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhunseri Tea spurts on inking pact with Apeejay Tea
Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.15% in the September 2022 quarter
Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 468.09% in the September 2022 quarter
Sensex spurts 468 pts, Nifty closes above 18,400, auto shares advance
India's Active Covid Cases Stands At 3,468
-
Sales decline 0.57% to Rs 91.09 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries rose 468.86% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 91.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales91.0991.61 -1 OPM %3.837.18 -PBDT7.5025.46 -71 PBT2.7820.16 -86 NP9.501.67 469
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU