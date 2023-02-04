Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 468.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.57% to Rs 91.09 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries rose 468.86% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 91.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.91.0991.613.837.187.5025.462.7820.169.501.67

