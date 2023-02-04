Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 468.86% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 0.57% to Rs 91.09 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries rose 468.86% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 91.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales91.0991.61 -1 OPM %3.837.18 -PBDT7.5025.46 -71 PBT2.7820.16 -86 NP9.501.67 469

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 16:25 IST

