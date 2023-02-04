JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 28.48% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.410.37 11 OPM %2.4418.92 -PBDT0.010.07 -86 PBT0.010.07 -86 NP0.010.07 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU