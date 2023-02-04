Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.410.372.4418.920.010.070.010.070.010.07

