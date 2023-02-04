Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 0.41 croreNet profit of Yaan Enterprises declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.410.37 11 OPM %2.4418.92 -PBDT0.010.07 -86 PBT0.010.07 -86 NP0.010.07 -86
