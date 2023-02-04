Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 134.42% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 61.67% to Rs 353.89 croreNet profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 134.42% to Rs 37.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.67% to Rs 353.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 218.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales353.89218.89 62 OPM %14.5110.21 -PBDT51.4422.51 129 PBT50.1321.42 134 NP37.4615.98 134
