Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 134.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.67% to Rs 353.89 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 134.42% to Rs 37.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.67% to Rs 353.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 218.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.353.89218.8914.5110.2151.4422.5150.1321.4237.4615.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)