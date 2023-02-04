PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.67 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 10.92% to Rs 127.12 croreNet loss of PPAP Automotive reported to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 127.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales127.12114.61 11 OPM %5.149.58 -PBDT3.649.48 -62 PBT-4.071.82 PL NP-3.671.14 PL
