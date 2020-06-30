Diana Tea Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company recommends interim dividend
Tyroon Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
COVID-19: Tea production shortfall likely to be 100 million kg
Tea production will increase only when workers' quality of
First flush Darjeeling tea almost lost due to lockdown, say planters
-
Sales decline 24.44% to Rs 6.71 croreNet Loss of Diana Tea Company reported to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.44% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.93% to Rs 61.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.718.88 -24 61.1162.31 -2 OPM %-103.13-79.28 -4.210.30 - PBDT-6.36-6.57 3 2.030.06 3283 PBT-6.77-6.96 3 0.43-1.49 LP NP-6.72-6.65 -1 0.47-1.19 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU