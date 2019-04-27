JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hong Kong Market closed up on bargain buying
Business Standard

DIC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.71 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 198.46 crore

Net profit of DIC India reported to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 198.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 191.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales198.46191.18 4 OPM %2.03-0.03 -PBDT8.611.57 448 PBT5.71-1.57 LP NP5.71-1.83 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 16:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU