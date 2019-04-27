DIC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.71 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 198.46 croreNet profit of DIC India reported to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 198.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 191.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales198.46191.18 4 OPM %2.03-0.03 -PBDT8.611.57 448 PBT5.71-1.57 LP NP5.71-1.83 LP
