Westlife Foodworld appoints CFO

Westlife Foodworld announced the appointment of Saurabh Bhudolia as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Saurabh will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial management and strategy to ensure the company's financial success. In his new role, Saurabh will report to Akshay Jatia, Executive Director, and will work closely with the leadership team to devise effective financial strategies for Westlife Foodworld.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 11:08 IST

