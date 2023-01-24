Godrej Appliances awards integrated warehousing and distribution contract to Delhivery

For its air cooler business

Godrej Appliances, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce, has awarded the contract to build and manage the pan-India supply chain for their air-cooler business to Delhivery. Through this partnership, Delhivery will deploy its integrated warehousing and distribution solution to drive market penetration of Godrej air coolers.

Delhivery and Godrej Appliances have jointly inaugurated a new warehouse in Ghaziabad (NCR) to handle all fulfillment needs at a Pan India level. Integrating Godrej systems with Delhivery's End-to-End Supply Chain Platform will ensure end-to-end supply chain visibility through a single, technology enabled platform.

