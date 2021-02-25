Wipro recognized as World's Most Ethical Companies for 10th consecutive year

Wipro announced that it has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, as one of the world's most ethical companies for the tenth year in succession.

The Ethisphere Institute, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has announced the list of 135 companies representing 47 industries from across 22 countries who have earned their place in the coveted 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies list.

