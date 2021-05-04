Volumes soar at Sobha Ltd counter

Sobha Ltd clocked volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22306 shares

Dish TV India Ltd, KRBL Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 May 2021.

Sobha Ltd clocked volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22306 shares. The stock lost 1.16% to Rs.486.75. Volumes stood at 9279 shares in the last session.

Dish TV India Ltd registered volume of 32.24 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.30% to Rs.11.33. Volumes stood at 21.43 lakh shares in the last session.

KRBL Ltd clocked volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81133 shares. The stock gained 2.78% to Rs.214.70. Volumes stood at 4.02 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44466 shares. The stock rose 4.44% to Rs.214.00. Volumes stood at 65415 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55095 shares. The stock rose 7.00% to Rs.157.35. Volumes stood at 62506 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)