Dish TV India Ltd sees continued buying

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 40.35, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.68% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% jump in NIFTY and a 22.26% jump in the Nifty Media index.
Dish TV India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 40.35, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 10828.45. The Sensex is at 35956.44, up 0.25%. Dish TV India Ltd has gained around 72.07% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 21.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2465.45, up 1.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 149.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 315.5 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 40.65, up 3.7% on the day. Dish TV India Ltd is down 42.68% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% jump in NIFTY and a 22.26% jump in the Nifty Media index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
