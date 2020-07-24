Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1450.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.87% to Rs 869.06 crore

Net Loss of Dish TV India reported to Rs 1450.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1359.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.87% to Rs 869.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1398.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1638.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1144.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.32% to Rs 3556.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6166.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

869.061398.753556.346166.1362.5129.6759.2233.15402.88276.981554.361467.7755.53-82.34128.1526.85-1450.93-1359.91-1638.82-1144.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)