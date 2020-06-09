JUST IN
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Varun Beverages Ltd counter

Varun Beverages Ltd recorded volume of 21.1 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 434.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4859 shares

Blue Star Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 June 2020.

Varun Beverages Ltd recorded volume of 21.1 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 434.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4859 shares. The stock gained 0.21% to Rs.622.50. Volumes stood at 6404 shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd notched up volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 45.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5243 shares. The stock rose 0.51% to Rs.530.05. Volumes stood at 3147 shares in the last session.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd saw volume of 6.6 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89539 shares. The stock increased 1.60% to Rs.209.65. Volumes stood at 2.14 lakh shares in the last session.

PC Jeweller Ltd recorded volume of 9.57 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 6.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.23% to Rs.16.75. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 4.53 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.04% to Rs.285.05. Volumes stood at 4.53 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 11:00 IST

