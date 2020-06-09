Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 306.16 points or 1.91% at 16320.92 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Wockhardt Ltd (up 6.26%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 5.43%),Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (up 4.36%),Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (up 3.65%),Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 3.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 3.34%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.14%), Lupin Ltd (up 3.06%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 3.04%), and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.71%).

On the other hand, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 3.71%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 3.63%), and Vivimed Labs Ltd (down 3.07%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 36.04 or 0.1% at 34406.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.25 points or 0.15% at 10182.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 11.65 points or 0.1% at 11976.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.57 points or 0.47% at 4175.44.

On BSE,878 shares were trading in green, 857 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

