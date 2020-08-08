Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 80.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 48.81% to Rs 1730.47 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 80.61% to Rs 492.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 272.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 48.81% to Rs 1730.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1162.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1730.471162.8840.4633.29717.18417.14660.98373.31492.06272.44

