OK Play India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.88% to Rs 15.26 croreNet profit of OK Play India reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.88% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.72% to Rs 78.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 156.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.2641.11 -63 78.81156.73 -50 OPM %1.1833.25 -17.6825.52 - PBDT-0.149.30 PL 1.4424.63 -94 PBT-2.547.42 PL -8.2116.65 PL NP2.11-0.86 LP -3.556.25 PL
