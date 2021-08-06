DE Nora India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Future Enterprises Ltd, Prime Securities Ltd and Vishal Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2021.

DE Nora India Ltd tumbled 11.89% to Rs 357.6 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 35642 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6886 shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 74.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17046 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 9.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prime Securities Ltd dropped 8.36% to Rs 103. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15931 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd pared 7.92% to Rs 33.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4026 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3345 shares in the past one month.

