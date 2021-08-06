Strides Pharma Science tumbles after recording loss of over Rs 205-cr in Q1 FY22

-
ALSO READ
Five drug makers collaborate for clinical trial of Molnupiravir
Strides, TLC partner to launch liposomal amphotericin B in India
Select pharma stocks, RIL, NBCC (India) in focus
Sensex ends flat, reverses from 53,000 mark on profit booking; auto stocks climb
Strides Pharma to acquire Endo's manufacturing facility at New York
-
Strides Pharma Science slumped 7.42% to Rs 723.95 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 205.2 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 103.56 crore in Q1 FY21.
Revenue from operations declined by 12% YoY to Rs 688.36 crore during the quarter.
Total expenses increased by 17.1% to Rs 834.93 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21, due to higher raw material costs (up 14.5% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 17.4% YoY).
The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 244.10 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared with a pre-tax profit of Rs 105.12 crore in Q1 FY21.
Dr R Ananthanarayanan, managing director & CEO, remarked, Q1FY22 has been an unprecedented quarter for Strides amidst multiple macro headwinds from the recent wave of COVID‐19. This has led to significant disruptions both on the demand and supply side.
The above headwinds have resulted in the company reporting an operating loss for the first time ever. While we are witnessing near term challenges due to price erosions, we are taking a number of actions to adapt to the new market realities.
We are excited to announce signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Endo's basket of ANDA's having limited competition including controlled substances, hormones, nasal sprays, liquids, modified release, gels and oral solids along with the US manufacturing site at Chestnut Ridge, New York. The acquired portfolio will help us significantly ramp up our new product launches.
We are also undertaking various cost measures to improve our operating leverage. We are consolidating our West Palm Beach operations with site at Chestnut Ridge to deliver operational synergies. Size of the combined portfolio will help optimize R&D spends which will now be targeted towards building specialty products.
While the other regulated markets delivered a weak quarter led by significant drop in prescriptions, price challenges in key markets and supply spills owing to COVID‐19 impact at our manufacturing sites, our order book continues to remain robust and we expect a bounce back in Q2FY22.
With all the above actions we expect to see full recovery in H2FY22 driven by growth across all our businesses. We expect to end the year with a 10‐15% revenue growth over US$ 215m reported in the US for FY21.
Strides Pharma Science is a global pharmaceutical company. The company mainly operates in the regulated markets and has an 'in Africa for Africa' strategy along with an institutional business to service donor‐funded markets. The company focusses on difficult to manufacture products that are sold in over 100 countries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU