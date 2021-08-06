Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Retail Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd and Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2021.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd crashed 9.94% to Rs 60.7 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32912 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 52.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd lost 8.44% to Rs 7.27. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd fell 6.19% to Rs 733.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63180 shares in the past one month.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd slipped 4.71% to Rs 668.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 99733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76674 shares in the past one month.

