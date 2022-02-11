Divis Lab gains after Q3 PAT spurts 92% YoY to Rs 902 cr

-
ALSO READ
Divis Laboratories Ltd enjoys sustained upmove
Divis Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session
Divis Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session
Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.23%, gains for five straight sessions
Kopran spurts after subsidiary bags process patent for API product
-
Divis Laboratories rose 2.36% to Rs 4415 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 91.71% to Rs 902.24 crore on 46.54% increase in net sales to Rs 2493.24 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.Profit before tax rose 60.99% to Rs 1033.66 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Total expenses jumped 36.85% to Rs 1476.2 crore with cost of materials consumed climbing 32.46% to Rs 901.16 crore during the period under review.
For the 9-month period ended 31 December 2021, the company earned a PAT of Rs 2066 crore on a total income of Rs 6503 crore, as against a PAT of Rs 1482 crore on a total income of Rs 5224 crore during the corresponding previous period.
Divi's Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, and nutraceutical ingredients.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU