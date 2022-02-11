Divis Lab gains after Q3 PAT spurts 92% YoY to Rs 902 cr

Divis Laboratories rose 2.36% to Rs 4415 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 91.71% to Rs 902.24 crore on 46.54% increase in net sales to Rs 2493.24 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Profit before tax rose 60.99% to Rs 1033.66 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Total expenses jumped 36.85% to Rs 1476.2 crore with cost of materials consumed climbing 32.46% to Rs 901.16 crore during the period under review.

For the 9-month period ended 31 December 2021, the company earned a PAT of Rs 2066 crore on a total income of Rs 6503 crore, as against a PAT of Rs 1482 crore on a total income of Rs 5224 crore during the corresponding previous period.

Divi's Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, and nutraceutical ingredients.

