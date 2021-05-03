Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.85%, up for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4137.35, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 80.9% in last one year as compared to a 56.52% gain in NIFTY and a 44.86% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4137.35, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 14545.95. The Sensex is at 48511.27, down 0.56%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 14.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13469.25, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

