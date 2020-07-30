JUST IN
Garware Polyester standalone net profit declines 41.60% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.75% to Rs 174.13 crore

Net profit of Garware Polyester declined 41.60% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.75% to Rs 174.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 251.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales174.13251.46 -31 OPM %18.6119.34 -PBDT29.9546.44 -36 PBT24.3741.72 -42 NP15.8227.09 -42

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 13:42 IST

