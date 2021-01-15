Dixon Tech board to mull stock split on 2 Feb

The board of Dixon Technologies (India) will consider sub-division of equity shares on 2 February 2021.

On the same day, the company's board will also consider the earnings for the quarter ended on 31 December 2020. The announcement was made during market hours yesterday.

The scrip shed 0.28% to Rs 14891.60 on Friday. In the past one year, the stock has zoomed 260.46% while the benchmark Sensex added 17.10% during the same period.

Dixon Technologies (India) is a design-focused products and solutions company. The firm engages in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

The company reported 22% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.36 crore on a 17% rise in net sales to Rs 1638.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

