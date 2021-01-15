Palm Jewels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Orient Abrasives Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd, Onward Technologies Ltd and Kaya Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 January 2021.

Palm Jewels Ltd crashed 8.55% to Rs 41.2 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3933 shares in the past one month.

Orient Abrasives Ltd tumbled 7.86% to Rs 25.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53504 shares in the past one month.

SPL Industries Ltd lost 7.38% to Rs 45.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36679 shares in the past one month.

Onward Technologies Ltd shed 6.80% to Rs 96.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48000 shares in the past one month.

Kaya Ltd corrected 6.61% to Rs 342. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13669 shares in the past one month.

