Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

L&T Technology Services Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and Emami Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 January 2021.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd tumbled 5.87% to Rs 148.2 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 93707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85588 shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd crashed 5.70% to Rs 2532.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40100 shares in the past one month.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd lost 4.70% to Rs 7812.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12878 shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd shed 4.57% to Rs 90.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Emami Ltd fell 4.53% to Rs 463.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99932 shares in the past one month.

