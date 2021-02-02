Volumes jump at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Finolex Industries Ltd saw volume of 11.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67786 shares

KNR Constructions Ltd, K E C International Ltd, ITI Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 February 2021.



KNR Constructions Ltd witnessed volume of 39.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.99% to Rs.445.25. Volumes stood at 21.49 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd recorded volume of 13.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.28% to Rs.395.15. Volumes stood at 3.84 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 13.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.56% to Rs.128.30. Volumes stood at 5.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd recorded volume of 114.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.41% to Rs.36.65. Volumes stood at 28.39 lakh shares in the last session.

