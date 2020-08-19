Dixon Tech rises as board to mull fund raising

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 2.13% to Rs 8,021.90 after the company said its board will consider fund raising on Friday, 21 August 2020.

The board will meet on Friday, 21 August 2020, to consider raising funds by issuing equity shares, convertible debentures, foreign currency convertible bonds, warrants, or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches by way of a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 August 2020.

Dixon Technologies (India)'s consolidated net profit slumped 93.2% to Rs 1.60 crore on a 54.9% decline in net sales to Rs 516.94 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Dixon Technologies is a design-focused products and solutions company. The firm engages in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

