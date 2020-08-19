Industrials shares spurt

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 29.2 points or 1.13% at 2623.06 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (up 13.59%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (up 10.59%),Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (up 9.83%),Adani Enterprises Ltd (up 8.21%),Uflex Ltd (up 5.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Time Technoplast Ltd (up 5.36%), Titagarh Wagons Ltd (up 4.98%), Sakuma Exports Ltd (up 4.96%), JMC Projects (India) Ltd (up 4.6%), and Walchandnagar Industries Ltd (up 4.58%).

On the other hand, Kridhan Infra Ltd (down 4.92%), Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd (down 4.79%), and State Trading Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.43%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 156.96 or 0.41% at 38685.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 47.55 points or 0.42% at 11432.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.58 points or 0.81% at 14268.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.46 points or 0.86% at 4863.94.

On BSE,1397 shares were trading in green, 560 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

