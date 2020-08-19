Volumes spurt at Endurance Technologies Ltd counter

Endurance Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 60717 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 17.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3536 shares

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 August 2020.

Endurance Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 60717 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 17.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3536 shares. The stock rose 1.13% to Rs.1,033.00. Volumes stood at 5925 shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 7.38 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 14.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51517 shares. The stock gained 1.03% to Rs.73.30. Volumes stood at 78446 shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16204 shares. The stock increased 0.31% to Rs.1,341.15. Volumes stood at 10651 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd witnessed volume of 10625 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1323 shares. The stock increased 1.43% to Rs.4,780.00. Volumes stood at 614 shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd notched up volume of 7.09 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.23% to Rs.136.95. Volumes stood at 90423 shares in the last session.

