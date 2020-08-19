Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 18.13 points or 1.12% at 1643.15 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.6%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.54%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.04%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.85%),Thermax Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 1.4%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.39%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.36%), K E C International Ltd (up 1.14%), and CESC Ltd (up 0.86%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 0.05%), turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 156.96 or 0.41% at 38685.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 47.55 points or 0.42% at 11432.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.58 points or 0.81% at 14268.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.46 points or 0.86% at 4863.94.

On BSE,1397 shares were trading in green, 560 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

