Dixon Technologies advances after good Q2 result

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 2.39% to Rs 9,263 after the company reported 22% rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 52.36 crore on 17% rise in revenue to Rs 1638.99 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax rose 49% to Rs 71.81 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. The result was announced during market hours today, 30 October 2020.

Consolidated EBITDA rose 36% to Rs 89.64 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. EBITDA margin expanded to 5.5% in Q2 September 2020 from 4.7% in Q2 September 2019.

Dixon Technologies (India) is a design-focused products and solutions company. The firm engages in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

