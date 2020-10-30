Volumes jump at Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd counter

-
-
Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd saw volume of 9.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 24.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37908 shares
Blue Dart Express Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, ICRA Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 October 2020.
Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd saw volume of 9.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 24.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37908 shares. The stock increased 8.13% to Rs.383.65. Volumes stood at 14663 shares in the last session.
Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 3.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33324 shares. The stock rose 11.72% to Rs.3,628.25. Volumes stood at 25123 shares in the last session.
TVS Motor Company Ltd saw volume of 169.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.67% to Rs.450.50. Volumes stood at 13.54 lakh shares in the last session.
ICRA Ltd saw volume of 3627 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 586 shares. The stock increased 5.82% to Rs.2,782.30. Volumes stood at 475 shares in the last session.
Vaibhav Global Ltd witnessed volume of 65296 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14046 shares. The stock increased 6.25% to Rs.1,979.50. Volumes stood at 20588 shares in the last session.
