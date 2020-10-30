Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 24.97 points or 2.29% at 1066.91 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.19%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 3.17%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.14%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.84%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.73%), and Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 0.14%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (up 3.68%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.64%), and ITI Ltd (up 1.27%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 287.92 or 0.72% at 39461.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 58.35 points or 0.5% at 11612.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 30.25 points or 0.2% at 14862.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.72 points or 0.11% at 4985.83.

On BSE,1091 shares were trading in green, 1330 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)