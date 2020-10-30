Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shah Alloys Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd and Motor & General Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 October 2020.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 11.72% to Rs 299 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 45122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23175 shares in the past one month.

Shah Alloys Ltd lost 9.93% to Rs 6.44. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 636 shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd crashed 8.54% to Rs 289.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54952 shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd dropped 8.12% to Rs 12.11. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1970 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 656 shares in the past one month.

Motor & General Finance Ltd pared 7.94% to Rs 14.27. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 710 shares in the past one month.

