GE Power India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Welspun Corp Ltd, Welspun India Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 October 2020.

Welspun Corp Ltd, Welspun India Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 October 2020.

GE Power India Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 205.4 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13140 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd tumbled 5.84% to Rs 107.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76736 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79688 shares in the past one month.

Welspun India Ltd crashed 4.94% to Rs 70.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd fell 4.88% to Rs 3.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd dropped 4.81% to Rs 178. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14709 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)