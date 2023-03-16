DLF gains in trade after Gurugram project sees robust sales

DLF added 1.30% to Rs 351.05 after the company announced that its latest luxury high-rise residence 'The Arbour' had witnessed pre-formal launch sales worth more than Rs 8,000 crore, in three days.

The real estate company said that it had witnessed record breaking pre-formal launch sales of more than Rs 8,000 crore for its luxury high-rise residences 'The Arbour'.

The aforementioned residence is located at DLF Sixtythree on Golf Course Extension in Sector 63, Gurugram. The Arbour, that marks DLF's entry into the micro market at Golf Course Extension, has been fully sold out within three days even before its launch.

Aakash Ohri, group executive director and chief business officer, DLF, said, Our latest luxury offering, 'The Arbour' has received a phenomenal response even before it was launched. We are truly humbled by the interest we have received from the most discerning homebuyers in the country and overseas.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).

The real estate developer's consolidated net profit jumped 36.8% to Rs 519.21 crore despite of 3.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,494.80 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)