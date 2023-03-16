Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Darshan Orna Ltd, Simplex Infrastructures Ltd, Creative Eye Ltd and Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 March 2023.

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup lost 20.00% to Rs 140 at 13:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20 shares in the past one month.

Darshan Orna Ltd crashed 13.31% to Rs 3.06. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52266 shares in the past one month.

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd tumbled 11.83% to Rs 37.78. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12431 shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd dropped 10.11% to Rs 4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7175 shares in the past one month.

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd shed 7.83% to Rs 1196.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 214 shares in the past one month.

