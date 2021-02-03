DLF Ltd Slips 1.58%

DLF Ltd has added 18.6% over last one month compared to 6.48% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.7% rise in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd fell 1.58% today to trade at Rs 289.75. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.2% to quote at 2669.39. The index is up 6.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 0.97% and Sunteck Realty Ltd lost 0.24% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 10.02 % over last one year compared to the 22.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

DLF Ltd has added 18.6% over last one month compared to 6.48% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.49 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 300.85 on 03 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 114.5 on 25 Mar 2020.

