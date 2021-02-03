Neuland Laboratories Ltd Spurts 8.97%, S&P BSE Healthcare index Rises 1.07%

Neuland Laboratories Ltd has added 38.63% over last one month compared to 3.47% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 3.16% rise in the SENSEX

Neuland Laboratories Ltd rose 8.97% today to trade at Rs 1515.4. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 1.07% to quote at 21288.72. The index is down 3.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ajanta Pharma Ltd increased 4.87% and Suven Life Sciences Ltd added 3.85% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 53.29 % over last one year compared to the 21.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd has added 38.63% over last one month compared to 3.47% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 3.16% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2577 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12371 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1525 on 03 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 247.3 on 13 Mar 2020.

