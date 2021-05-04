DLF Ltd Spurts 1.84%

DLF Ltd has lost 13.46% over last one month compared to 7.68% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.25% drop in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd rose 1.84% today to trade at Rs 252.45. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.94% to quote at 2472.43. The index is down 7.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 1.56% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 1.21% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 83.1 % over last one year compared to the 54.2% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

DLF Ltd has lost 13.46% over last one month compared to 7.68% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.25% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7600 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 332.6 on 04 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 125.05 on 06 May 2020.

