DLF Ltd Spurts 3.88%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 2.05%

DLF Ltd has added 24.32% over last one month compared to 5.82% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.63% rise in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd gained 3.88% today to trade at Rs 224.95. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 2.05% to quote at 2158.38. The index is up 5.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 2.59% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 2.27% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 22.88 % over last one year compared to the 15.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 74520 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.37 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 224.95 on 25 Nov 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 133.9 on 01 Oct 2019.

