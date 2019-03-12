DQ Entertainment International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Salona Cotspin Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2019.

Salona Cotspin Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2019.

lost 13.10% to Rs 6.57 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2027 shares in the past one month.

crashed 12.20% to Rs 64.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 278 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 8.15% to Rs 7.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3775 shares in the past one month.

dropped 7.18% to Rs 40.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1316 shares in the past one month.

shed 6.99% to Rs 23.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3107 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)