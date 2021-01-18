Domestic Bank Credit Grows By 3.2% In First Three Quarters Of FY21

Domestic Bank credit rose 3.2% to Rs 107.05 lakh crore in the first three quarters of the current financial year, against a growth of 2.7% registered in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

Bank deposits jumped 8.5% to Rs 147.27 lakh crore in the April-December 2020 period as against an increase of 5.1% a year ago, according to the recent data released by the Reserve Bank of India. In the fortnight ended January 1, 2021, the year-on-year growth in bank credit was 6.7% and 11.5% in deposits.

