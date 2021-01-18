Domestic Bank Credit Grows By 3.2% In First Three Quarters Of FY21

-
ALSO READ
Share Of Industrial Sector Credit To Total Credit Fell From 41.2% To 30.6% In Last Five Years Says RBI
ICRA upgrades ratings of Yes Bank on improved liquidity
Banks stocks advance after RBI maintains status quo
Bank stocks correct after RBI's warning on bad loans
Reserve Money Jumps By 13.2% This Fiscal
-
Domestic Bank credit rose 3.2% to Rs 107.05 lakh crore in the first three quarters of the current financial year, against a growth of 2.7% registered in the corresponding period of 2019-20.
Bank deposits jumped 8.5% to Rs 147.27 lakh crore in the April-December 2020 period as against an increase of 5.1% a year ago, according to the recent data released by the Reserve Bank of India. In the fortnight ended January 1, 2021, the year-on-year growth in bank credit was 6.7% and 11.5% in deposits.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU