Domestic handicrafts sector needs ambitious vision says Piyush Goyal

The domestic handicrafts sector needs a fresh, ambitious vision that takes it new heights with ambitious targets, and the country should not be satisfied with the 29% increase in exports achieved in 2021-22, said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution while delivering the address at the 23rd Handicrafts Export Awards Function.

Goyal said the increase in exports of handicrafts from 25,680 crore in 2020-21 to Rs. 33,253 crore in 2021-22 shouldn't be the benchmark as the sector has tremendous capacity to strengthen its export targets further.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)